John Chalachew: Rape accused 'found victims outside Plymouth clubs'

image caption Plymouth Crown Court heard John Chalachew would hang around outside bars and nightclubs in the city centre

A "serial rapist" would wait outside bars and nightclubs to find his victims, a court has heard.

John Chalachew, 32, would invite "very drunk" people to his home and assault them, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

Some victims fell asleep at his flat and woke up to discover he was having sex with them, prosecutors said.

Mr Chalachew denies seven counts of rape against five victims - four women and a man - in the city between 2015 and 2019.

'Worse for wear'

Prosecuting, Ray Tully told the court Mr Chalachew was a "serial rapist" who would "hang around outside bars and nightclubs late at night in Plymouth city centre".

He said the accused would "come across people who had been drinking and were sometimes very drunk" and invite them back to his home.

"They were worse for wear, would fall asleep and then discover he was having sex with them," he said.

The first attack in 2015 was upon a woman, a mental health patient, who visited his home in Mount Gould Road, the court heard.

He then raped two women in March 2018 after they all ended up in a taxi together, the jury was told.

His male victim, a student, told police Mr Chalachew forced him to carry out oral sex on him in an alleyway in May 2018.

Another woman said she was raped at the defendant's home after a night out in October 2018, the court heard.

Mr Chalachew was born in Ethiopia and claimed asylum in the UK in 2005 after arriving in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the court heard.

He says sex with four of the victims was consensual, and denies having sex with one of the women.