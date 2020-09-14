Lorraine Cox murder inquiry: Woods searched Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police image caption Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in the early hours of 1 September in Exeter city centre

Police investigating the murder of a woman are searching woodland.

Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in Exeter city centre early on 1 September. She was reported missing two days later.

Police started a murder inquiry after what they said was a "significant development" last week. Searches are now taking place in woods near Newton St Cyres, about five miles from Exeter.

Christopher Mayer, 22, has been charged with Ms Cox's murder.

An area of Exeter was cordoned off last week.

Officers have not elaborated on what information has led them to believe Ms Cox has been killed.

Mr Mayer, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Exeter Crown Court via videolink on Tuesday.

Five men - aged 22, 30, 33, 43 and 71 - have been released on bail until 7 October.

