Coronavirus: Pupils at two Plymouth schools told to self-isolate

image copyright Google image caption Year 8 pupils at Eggbuckland Community College were sent home on Friday

Pupils from two schools in Plymouth will have to stay at home after two students tested positive for Covid-19.

One child at Eggbuckland Community College has returned a positive test, meaning all Year 8 pupils will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Three staff members and 24 pupils from Austin Farm Academy are also affected after another child contracted the virus.

Public Health England (PHE) and the council are working with both schools.

Eggbuckland said it found out late on Friday there was a confirmed Covid-19 case in its Year 8 bubble.

All students from other year groups are being advised to attend school as normal on Monday, including siblings of Year 8 pupils, PHE said.

The college said pupils from Year 8 would be allowed to return on 28 September if they showed no symptoms.

image copyright Google image caption Austin Farm Academy is situated about one mile from Eggbuckland Community College

Austin Farm Academy, which forms part of Eggbuckland College, also requires its "appropriate bubble" to isolate after discovering a case.

Director of Public Health for Plymouth Ruth Harrell said: "Parents and carers are being advised that if any of the students who are self-isolating begin to show the symptoms of coronavirus, they should arrange a test and all members of their households should also self-isolate."