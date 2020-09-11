Missing Lorraine Cox: Man charged in murder inquiry Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police image caption Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in the early hours of 1 September in Exeter city centre

A man has been charged with the murder of Lorraine Cox, who went missing last week in Exeter.

Christopher Mayer, 22, of no fixed abode, will appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Ms Cox, aged 32, was last seen in Exeter city centre in the early hours of Thursday, 1 September, and was reported missing two days later.

Five other men who were arrested along with Mayer have been released on bail until 7 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police say Ms Cox's family are being kept informed of any updates and are being supported by trained officers.

Det Chief Insp Lee Nattrass, from the major crime investigation team, said that extensive searches were taking place in and around Mary Arches Street in Exeter city centre.

"A cordon remains in place and the public are likely to see police activity ongoing in the area for the next few days," he said.