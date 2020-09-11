Missing Lorraine Cox: Two more arrested in murder probe Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police image caption Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in the early hours of 1 September in Exeter city centre

Two more people have been arrested in the murder investigation of Lorraine Cox, who went missing last week in Exeter.

The 32-year-old was last seen in the early hours of 1 September in the city centre.

Four men were arrested on Thursday. Devon and Cornwall Police have held two more men, aged 43 and 22.

All six suspects are being questioned on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

image caption A cordon remains in place around the scene at Mary Arches Street in Exeter

The force was originally treating Ms Cox as a missing person, but launched a murder inquiry following what was described as a "significant development".

They have been searching an area around Mary Arches Street, which is cordoned off.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police quoting log 285 for 9 September.