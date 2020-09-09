Coronavirus: Plymouth school sends year group home Published duration 28 minutes ago

image caption The private school said it sent 74 Year 11 students home after one tested positive for Covid-19

Seventy-four students from a Devon school have been sent home to self-isolate after one pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

The Year 11 students from Plymouth College must self-isolate for 14 days and start online learning on Thursday as part of home-schooling plans.

The school said as year groups were kept in "bubbles", only one was affected.

Head teacher Jo Hayward said the students had been "fantastic".

According to government guidelines , the families of the students do not need to self-isolate unless they have symptoms, apart from those who live with the affected pupil.

Ms Hayward said the private school had contacted Public Health England as soon as they found out about the result.

She added the students had been "very measured and self-aware" after receiving the news, despite their disappointment at having their GCSE year affected, and parents had been "incredibly supportive" in collecting their children.

image caption Head of Plymouth College Jo Hayward

Only one year group has been sent home because Plymouth College has arranged its students into year group "bubbles", who are kept to separate sections of the school.

Some of the affected students are boarding at the school and are self-isolating within their accommodation, Ms Hayward confirmed.

Deputy head Adam Carr said the school's priority was initially to ensure the pupils got home safely with their parents.