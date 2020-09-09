Rochdale man in court over manslaughter of baby in 1976 Published duration 27 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Terence McArthur appeared at Exeter Crown Court

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a baby 44 years ago.

Terence McArthur, 66, from Greater Manchester, appeared at Exeter Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Tracey McArthur in Plymouth on or before 1 June 1976.

Mr McArthur will not be asked to enter a plea until a psychiatric report on him has been prepared by the defence.

Judge Peter Johnson set a provisional date for a seven-day trial on 5 July 2021.

Mr McArthur has been bailed and put on a tagged curfew to a supported housing project in Walker Street, Rochdale, where he is from.