Torquay man caught with extreme child abuse images Published duration 6 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption David Hill will be on the sex offenders register for 10 years

A man with hundreds of images of child abuse has been given a suspended jail sentence.

David Hill, 54, was found with 31 pictures categorised by police as being the most serious.

He admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and two of possession of extreme adult images at Exeter Crown Court.

Hill, of Pilmuir Avenue, Torquay, was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years, by Judge Peter Rose.

He will be added to the sex offenders register and police can monitor his internet history for 10 years.

Police found 31 images from the most serious child abuse category when they searched his home and workplace in August 2019, the court heard.

Officers also found 164 less serious child abuse images and more than 300 videos containing bestiality and violent content.

Judge Rose said: "The offence you committed was extremely serious and aggravated by the fact it was committed over a length of time and that you were actively seeking out images."

The judge also ordered Hill to complete a sex offender course during 40 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £425 in costs.