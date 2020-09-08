Devon man with 55 driving offences jailed for 18 months Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police image caption Paul Edwards was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for five years after his release

A man with an "appalling record" of 55 driving offences has been jailed for 18 months.

Paul Edwards, 39, had been on prison licence when he ignored his driving ban and was seen by police driving a Skoda in Torquay on 3 September 2019.

He sped off as officers pursued him, travelling at 50mph on the wrong side of the road in a 30mph limit.

Edwards, from Torquay, admitted dangerous driving at Exeter Crown Court on Monday.

Police stopped their pursuit of Edwards along Teignmouth Road to not put other motorists at risk.

He was finally arrested in Exeter on 3 August this year after an off-duty policeman saw him drinking beer in a car park in Sowton before driving off.

He refused to take a breath test six times, the court heard.

Edwards, previously from Newton Abbot, also admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

'Worst I've seen'

He had already been banned from driving due to his record, which included two previous convictions for dangerous driving, nine for drink-driving, 18 for driving while disqualified, 15 for having no insurance and 11 more for other motoring offences.

The father-of-three will be banned from driving for five years upon his release.

Sentencing him, Judge Timothy Rose said: "You behave as if the rules of the road and orders of the court do not apply to you.

"This is just an utterly appalling driving record. It is the worst I have ever seen.