Police were assaulted and spat at by "buffoons unable to behave" during an "extremely busy" night across Cornwall and Devon.

Officers dealt with more than 1,215 logs on Saturday and a further 250 after midnight, which was "quite high".

PC Jon Hitt, who described the shift as a "crazy" night, said the custody suite in Plymouth was "full up".

Four officers in the city were assaulted during the evening, but none were seriously injured.

Devon and Cornwall police said 1,200 logs was not atypical for a Saturday but any over that made it "extremely busy".

PC Hitt said the incidents involved "buffoons unable to behave".

Two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, were arrested in Plymouth city centre after a PCSO was elbowed in the chest and a police sergeant and constable were spat at.

Separately, a man in his 50s was arrested for a public order offence, during which he made "significant efforts" to bite an officer.

Though he was uninjured, the suspect was arrested for assaulting an emergency services worker.

In Penzance, an officer was attacked by a semi-conscious ambulance patient who became aggressive and began spitting.

That officer is receiving treatment for possible contamination or infection, the force said.