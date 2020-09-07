Image caption Jill Dando was murdered in 1999 and her friends and colleagues planted a tree in her memory

Student housing developers have mistakenly cut down a memorial tree to murdered TV presenter Jill Dando, while preserving the wrong one.

The tree was planted outside the former BBC office in Exeter, Devon.

A planning report identified the wrong tree to developers, leaving former colleagues and friends "devastated" by the "tragic" mistake.

They said assurances had been given that the tree would be saved. The developers have apologised.

Exeter City Council said the memorial Acer tree was "not clearly marked" and a walnut tree that was more than 100-years old was instead identified as the one that needed saving.

A new memorial tree will be planted by the developer, StudyInn, who has also agreed to commission a sculpture in her honour on the site.

StudyInn said the wrong tree was marked on a planning report and they "are very sorry" and "appreciate that this has caused distress".

Image copyright Google Image caption The Acer tree that was planted in memory of Jill Dando after her death in 1999

Ms Dando's former colleague at BBC Radio Devon Sarah Harris was among the friends who decided to plant the memorial tree where Ms Dando first worked for the corporation,

She said she felt "upset and very, very let down".

She explained that she had been communicating with the council and developers since February 2019 to ensure the tree was saved and was given several assurances it would be.

"I'm devastated, but to think the walnut tree was the memorial - I mean she died in 1999, not 1899.

"You can't have an old tree as a memorial tree - you plant a tree for somebody. I cannot believe it happened."

Ms Harris added she did not blame the new developers who were given the wrong information.

The tree was cut down in August and this was noticed by another former colleague, Charles Eden, who went to look at the site to find "bare earth".

He said it was "tragic" but he hoped the new tree and statue will be "something Exeter can be proud of."