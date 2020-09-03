Image copyright Family Image caption Peter Smith died at the scene of the accident at Heathfield, near Newton Abbot in Devon

A man who died when he was hit by a tyre as he walked his dog has been described as "caring and devoted".

Peter Smith, 79, was hit by a tyre which came loose from a livestock trailer as it went past him near Newton Abbot, Devon, on Tuesday.

The trailer was being towed by a pick-up truck at the time, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Mr Smith's family have paid tribute, saying: "Peter was a caring and devoted Dad, Grandad, friend and dog lover".

They added: "Peter will leave a void in everyone's life whom had the pleasure of knowing him".

Mr Smith's dog is "safe and well with family", the police said.