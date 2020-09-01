Devon

Dog walker dead after being hit by tyre on A38 in Newton Abbot

  • 1 September 2020
Traffic queuing on A38
Image caption The A38 near Newton Abbot was closed eastbound for more than six hours after the incident

A man has died after being hit by a tyre from a passing vehicle while walking his dog.

The man, in his 70s, was struck on the A38 near Newton Abbot at 10:30 BST on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards and his next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle had been traced and "inquiries are being made with the driver".

Officers have appealed for witnesses.

