Dog walker dead after being hit by tyre on A38 in Newton Abbot
- 1 September 2020
A man has died after being hit by a tyre from a passing vehicle while walking his dog.
The man, in his 70s, was struck on the A38 near Newton Abbot at 10:30 BST on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards and his next of kin have been informed.
A police spokesperson said the vehicle had been traced and "inquiries are being made with the driver".
Officers have appealed for witnesses.