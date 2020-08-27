Image caption Roads have been closed all accross Plymouth by the flooding

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding across Devon and Cornwall.

Plymouth Highways was forced to close multiple roads because of flash flooding, caused by rain described as "biblical" by the city's council.

In Cornwall, floods have forced road and railway closures, traffic jams and delays on train services.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service said it had received reports of flooded properties in Devon, with most calls in Torquay and Paignton.

Image copyright Ben Pascoe Image caption Flooding in Penryn, Cornwall

Cornwall Council urged drivers to "take care" in heavy rain and not to attempt to drive through flood water.

Eleanor Parry, who has lived on Alexandra Road in Plymouth for five years said her garden was "knee-deep in water" and she had never seen a flood this bad.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Eleanor Parry said she had never experienced flooding like this in Plymouth

She said: "I literally stuck my head out of the bathroom and it was ankle deep and rising."

Mrs Parry added that she and her husband had attempted to use towels block their backdoor, but they were unable to prevent water and mud seeping into their bedroom and kitchen.

Image copyright Matt Clarke Image caption Flooding in Looe, Cornwall

Plymouth City Council tweeted that main roads were "closed or impassable" because of the afternoon's "biblical rain shower".

The train line between Newquay and Par has been closed by the rain, with a rail replacement bus service in place until at least 17:45 BST, according to National Rail.