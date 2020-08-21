Image copyright Richard Walden Image caption High tides caused by Storm Ellen dragged the huts down Woolacombe beach

Beach huts along a stretch of beach in Devon have been washed away overnight as Storm Ellen brought heavy rain and strong winds.

About 70 huts, usually positioned in front of sand dunes on Woolacombe beach, were dragged down to the sea.

The rough weather combined with high tides ripped the "iconic" huts from their standings.

Local resident and eyewitness Richard Walden said the sea became a "cauldron of debris".

Image copyright Richard Walden Image caption Many of the beach huts are rented out by holidaymakers staying in the area

The huts lining the North Devon beach are owned by Parkin Estates and are mostly rented out to holidaymakers.

Mr Walden, whose home overlooks the beach, said they were an "iconic" part of the town's tourist appeal, and said locals had been left "really upset" by what had happened.

"Many of the beach huts have literally just been smashed to bits by the waves," he said.

"The sea is just one big cauldron of debris, it's unbelievable."

Image copyright Richard Walden Image caption People have been helping to rescue belongings from the damaged huts

Winds of up to 45mph hit the Woolacombe area on Thursday night, with the Met Office issuing a further yellow warning for wind across the South West on Friday.

Mr Walden added: "The sea was really, really high and right up to the bottom of the sand dunes and if anybody had been caught in that water they would have [had] no chance, the current was so strong."

Any contents that could be rescued from the huts have been put in a field behind the beach for tourists to collect.