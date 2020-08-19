Microchip warning after dog found 230 miles away

Image copyright Clare Jones Image caption Titch was reunited with his owners in Plymouth after being found 230 miles away

A dog owner is urging people to have their pets micro-chipped after her beloved pet disappeared in Plymouth and turned up 230 miles away.

Titch, a two-year-old Chug - a cross between a Pug and a Chihuahua - vanished on Saturday.

Clare Jones, 40, from Plymouth, searched for him all weekend and had nearly resigned herself to never seeing the dog again when she got a call from a vet in Hertfordshire.

"The chip was my lifeline," she said.

Ms Jones said Titch was with her partner at Blagdons Boatyard, at Mount Wise in Plymouth, when he disappeared.

The dog had been on a lead, which was attached to a boat trailer, while her partner worked on his boat.

"The next thing we know, the lead is lying on the floor and Titch is nowhere to be seen," she said.

Ms Jones said at first they thought Titch had slipped his collar and run off but then they found his collar was on a setting two holes looser than they use.

After a weekend of frantic searching Ms Jones got a call on Monday from a vet in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, to say they had the dog.

'Reunited'

Ms Jones and her partner made the nearly 500-mile round trip to collect him and said Titch gave her "20,000 kisses" when they were reunited.

She said they would "probably never know" how Titch made it to Hertfordshire but she suspected someone had taken him.

"He had to have been taken up there - I don't think his little legs would have carried him up there himself," she said.

Ms Jones urged everyone to get their pets micro-chipped and make sure the information on them was updated.

"If it wasn't for that chip I would never have been reunited with him," she added.