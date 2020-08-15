Image caption Josephine Docherty was airlifted to hospital from the scene of the accident in Devon

A 20-year-old student died after a rock climbing accident, a coroner has said.

Josephine Docherty was with a group of friends and her boyfriend when the accident happened at Chudleigh, Devon, on 7 August.

Opening an inquest into her death, Plymouth coroner Ian Arrow said Ms Docherty suffered a traumatic brain injury and died in Derriford Hospital on 11 August.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Mr Arrow said Ms Docherty was a student whose address was listed as being in Sheffield.

He said there were no suspicious circumstances to her death.