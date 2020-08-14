Image copyright Neil Hakin Image caption The owners of Bay View Farm campsite said they were left "shocked"

Graffiti saying 'Go Home' has been daubed on a sign to a family campsite in a popular north Devon resort.

The message was scrawled across the entrance sign to Bay View Farm Camping and Caravanning site in Croyde.

Deb Hakin, whose family owns the site, said the graffiti was both "shocking" and "hurtful".

It was discovered on Friday and has been reported to police, who have not yet responded to a request for a comment.

Mrs Hakin said: "We are a local family, running a local business and we have tried to make sure we are doing everything right throughout the pandemic.

"We've reduced capacity for campers to feel safe but also because we don't want to overload all the facilities in the village.

"For something like that to go up on our site is really shocking and hurtful to us personally."