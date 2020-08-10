Image caption Plymouth resident Danny Bamping is taking the council to court over its decision to rename Hawkins square

A man has lodged an appeal against the decision to rename a square because of its association with a slave trader.

Plymouth City Council announced it would change the name of Sir John Hawkins Square after the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol in June.

It plans to name it after the black Plymouth Argyle footballer Jack Leslie.

Danny Bamping, from Plymouth, said he launched the legal challenge over the local authority's "knee-jerk" reaction.

The council confirmed it has been summoned to magistrates court for a hearing.

Mr Bamping, who had to pay a £60 legal fee to lodge the appeal, said the council's decision was taken "purely on the colour of Jack Leslie's skin".

Image copyright Plymouth Argyle FC Image caption Jack Leslie missed out on playing for England after selectors were told he was black

"He's got nothing to do with this area. Sir John Hawkins did a huge amount of stuff for Plymouth. Jack Leslie kicked a football 80 years ago for Argyle."

He said he is "supportive" of plans for a statue of Mr Leslie outside Plymouth Argyle's ground "but to name this square Jack Leslie is a knee-jerk reaction".

"At the time it [the slave trade] was legal and you've got to put it into the context of the day," he added.

A court hearing has now been set for 11 September and Mr Bamping will have to pay the council's legal costs if he loses.

Kelly Greenaway, the great, great niece of Mr Leslie, told BBC Radio Devon "a lot of people" were behind a petition to name the statue after the footballer in an act of "positive recognition".

"Why would you want a square named after a slave-trader?

"How some people must feel walking past that square, knowing that their ancestry or their history before was involved with that certain person", she added.

The council said they will have representation in court.