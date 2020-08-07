Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The mobile home was on a low loader when it went missing

Two men have appeared in court accused of stealing an entire park home from a woman campaigning for the rights of mobile home owners.

Stewart Gregory and Darren Baseley denied stealing the £30,000 home when they appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

The building belonging to Sonia McColl, 71, went missing from a low loader in Cullompton, Devon, in November 2017,

She was awarded an OBE in 2014 for seeking better protection for mobile home residents.

Mr Gregory, 42, of Normandy, Surrey, and Mr Baseley, 46, of Cranbrook, Devon were released to bail at Exeter Crown Court for a trial at the same court on 1 June 2021.