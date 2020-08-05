Devon

Fawlty Towers John Cleese backs Torbay social distancing plea

  • 5 August 2020
Image caption Keep your social distance says John Cleese, who played the hapless hotelier Basil Fawlty

Fawlty Towers legend John Cleese has joined in a call for social distancing in the seaside town where the comedy series was set.

Cleese tweeted: "Going forward if I see you too close to one another I shall lay down in-between. Social distance!"

The tweet by Cleese who played hapless hotelier Basil Fawlty in the TV comedy, added "2 metres = 1 Basil Fawlty".

Torbay Council responded: "Thanks we've been working hard to spread the message here in Torbay."

And it added in another tweet: "But for some, the guidance was a little confusing."

The council, in a Twitter string went on: "So we tried to think of a simple way to explain it...

"And finally, we think we've got it right (thanks to you!)."

