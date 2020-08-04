Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police Image caption One person was seen taking photographs at the edge of a high waterfall

People's "reckless antics on North Devon cliffs" are putting lives in danger, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted pictures of people climbing on outcrops on the county's northern coast over the weekend at the start of August.

One picture showed a man taking pictures with his phone at the edge of a waterfall at least 40ft (12m) high.

Officers said no photograph was "worth the risk".

The tweet continued: "Your actions put not only your life in danger, but those who have to attempt to rescue you, or in some cases recover your body."

Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police Image caption Officers said no photograph was worth risking your life