The lorry is thought to have arrived on a Brittany Ferries vessel from Roscoff

Seven suspected illegal immigrants have been arrested after being found in a lorry that arrived in UK from France.

The group including two teenagers were found in the back of the lorry at Millbay Docks, Plymouth, at about 07:15 BST on Saturday.

The vehicle is thought to have arrived on a Brittany Ferries vessel from Roscoff on Friday.

Police arrested the group on suspicion of entering the UK illegally after they were assessed by the ambulance service.

Their immediate welfare needs are being addressed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force is currently liaising with Border Force and port authorities as part of their inquiries.