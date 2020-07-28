Image copyright The 25 Image caption The 25 in Devon has been named the world's best B&B

A B&B in Devon has been named the world's best for the second year running.

The 25 in Torquay won the top prize, beating entrants from Brazil, Italy, Canada and Belgium in its category in the 2020 Travellers Choice Awards.

The Arthington in Blackpool came sixth, while Riverside B&B in Ambleside, Lake District, placed 10th.

The 25's owners said they made sure all customers had a "fantastic experience".

Image copyright The 25 Image caption The B&B won the top prize for the second year running

"Having won last year, the only way is down and we hadn't considered winning again," said Andy Banner-Price, who owns the bed and breakfast with his husband Julian.

"We really care and we genuinely want every single guest to have a great time," he added.

'They feel safe'

A Covid-19 secure policy was put in place at the B&B following a risk assessment.

Its owners said feedback from guests so far has been good as "they feel safe and the measures we have in place are not diminishing the enjoyment of their stay.

"We feel the time is right for people to rediscover the benefits of a UK holiday and we are particularly well placed on the English Riviera to accept tourists in a safe and responsible manner," a statement added.

Mr Banner-Price said the key to keeping guests happy was doing "lots of little things", such as leaving homemade "goodies" such as cakes, biscuits and fudge in the rooms each day, keeping fresh milk in the fridge, and designing their own smart rooms."Guests can instantly relax and start their holiday straight away."Ascot House Hotel in Torquay was named the best small hotel in the UK, while Hotel 41 in London was voted the UK's top luxury hotel.