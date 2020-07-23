Image copyright Google Image caption Wadham Hill was reportedly blocked following the death at a north Devon farm

A woman has died after a tractor overturned in a field.

The 64-year-old local woman was pronounced dead at the scene at Little Wadham Farm, Knowstone, South Molton in north Devon, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

The air ambulance attended and Devon and Cornwall Police officers are investigating the circumstances of her death.

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed, police said.