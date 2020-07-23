Woman killed on South Molton farm as tractor overturns
- 23 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after a tractor overturned in a field.
The 64-year-old local woman was pronounced dead at the scene at Little Wadham Farm, Knowstone, South Molton in north Devon, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
The air ambulance attended and Devon and Cornwall Police officers are investigating the circumstances of her death.
The Health and Safety Executive have been informed, police said.