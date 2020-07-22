Image caption People in the camp cleared areas of bracken, lit fires and dug latrines

A group of illegal campers on Dartmoor damaged an ancient woodland that is a Site Of Special Scientific Interest, national park bosses say.

Up to 150 people, who said they were part of a group called the Rainbow Family of Living Light, camped for about three weeks at the site.

They left on Tuesday, having said they would clean the site, near Holne.

But despite some of the camp being cleared, park staff say they had to step in.

Image copyright Dartmoor National Park Authority Image caption Nearby roads were closed to prevent more people from joining the group

Those gathered at the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) said they had no leader, and had cleared areas of bracken, lit fires and dug latrines.

Their actions led to an area of moor being cut off by authorities, when a road was shut to stop more people joining, as well as to protect the landscape and prevent a possible spread of coronavirus.

Before they left, one of the group, Omni, told the BBC it "might have been an oversight initially to actually hold a gathering in an SSSI".

"But everybody here treats everything with utmost respect, and I can guarantee there won't be an absolute trace of anything," he explained.

Another member of the group, Raven, previously told the BBC park bosses were "more concerned about holidaymakers".

Image caption The group said it did not have a leader

Kevin Bishop, Dartmoor National Park Authority's chief executive, said the area "could have been left in a worse state, but they've definitely damaged that site".

"It's of European - if not international - importance for its nature conservation. They shouldn't have been there, full stop," he said.

"They damaged the vegetation, they have cleared areas, they've cleared deadwood, burnt it; we've got fire pits there."

Park staff asked people to avoid the area until a clear-up was completed.