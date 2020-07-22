Image copyright Plymouth City Council Image caption Dr Ruth Harrell, director of public health for Plymouth, said the test and trace rate was a "little lower than we would like"

The NHS test and trace system has failed to reach about half the contacts of people infected with Covid-19 in Plymouth.

The city's public health director Ruth Harrell said of the 85 names given so far, about 40-45 had not been contacted.

Contacts are supplied by people who have tested positive, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

The system is run centrally and the government is yet to respond.

The scheme aims to control the spread of Covid-19 by telling people to stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days if they have been in close contact with someone infected.

Dr Harrell said the data shared by NHS Test and Trace had improved with more information being provided to allow a better local response.

She told a meeting of the city council's scrutiny management board the "vast majority" of people who tested positive in Plymouth had been contacted to identify anyone who might have been at risk of infection.

"The number of those that NHS test and trace have been able to speak to is a little lower than we would like," she said.

The public health director reassured the council there were currently only a "handful" of Covid-19 cases in the Devon city every week - a rate of less than one per day.

It means the city is in the 10% of local authorities with the lowest rate, she said.

But the director warned people should not be complacent as the infection was still circulating in the community.

She added plans had advanced to tackle local outbreaks, for example in schools or workplaces.