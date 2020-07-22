Image caption The airport has been hit by Covid-19 travel restrictions and loss of its main carrier, Flybe

Staff at Exeter Airport should expect job cuts because of the effect of coronavirus on the aviation industry, managers have said.

The airport said it was changing "operational requirements" but it would "fight to protect every job we can".

It did not confirm numbers, but it was reported locally 96 posts could be under threat.

As well as Covid-19, the airport has also been affected by the collapse of Flybe, its main carrier.

The airport said an HR consultation was under way.

Image caption Flybe had accounted for about 60% of Exeter Airport's passengers

Exeter Airport, one of the main airports in the South West of England, has more than 250 members of staff.

It said the entire aviation industry was "one of the hardest hit by travel restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic" and Exeter Airport was "not immune".

"We, like every other airport in the UK, are working incredibly hard to realign our operational requirements against the new world emerging post-lockdown with a view to getting the airport restored as quickly as possible and we will fight to protect every job we can."

The losses come after managers had said earlier this month they were "hopeful for the future" despite recent pressure on the industry, as alternative airlines were taking over Flybe's routes.

Flybe's collapse in March, before the UK's coronavirus lockdown, saw the airport lose the carrier which accounted for about 60% of its passengers.

The collapse also saw the airline shut its nearby headquarters and training facilities.