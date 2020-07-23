Escaped prisoner jailed after capture in Wandsworth
A convicted burglar who escaped from prison has been jailed again after a year-long manhunt.
Miley Connors, 25, fled from HMP Channings Wood near Newton Abbot, Devon, on 8 April last year.
He was found after two off-duty officers stopped at the scene of a crash on the A3 in Wandsworth, south-west London, on 18 March.
Appearing via video link at Reading Crown Court, he was sentenced to a further 15 months in prison.
Connors was first sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in November 2018 after being involved in the burglary of 18 homes across the south of England.
He escaped four months into his sentence in Devon by scaling a fence and making a getaway in a stolen car.
After being involved in an early-morning crash nearly a year later, he ran from off duty officers, running through oncoming traffic on the dual carriageway.
Connors was arrested and charged later the same day.