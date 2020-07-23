Devon

Escaped prisoner jailed after capture in Wandsworth

  • 23 July 2020
Miley Connors Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police
Image caption Miley Connors was on the run for a year before being caught by off-duty police officers

A convicted burglar who escaped from prison has been jailed again after a year-long manhunt.

Miley Connors, 25, fled from HMP Channings Wood near Newton Abbot, Devon, on 8 April last year.

He was found after two off-duty officers stopped at the scene of a crash on the A3 in Wandsworth, south-west London, on 18 March.

Appearing via video link at Reading Crown Court, he was sentenced to a further 15 months in prison.

Connors was first sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in November 2018 after being involved in the burglary of 18 homes across the south of England.

He escaped four months into his sentence in Devon by scaling a fence and making a getaway in a stolen car.

After being involved in an early-morning crash nearly a year later, he ran from off duty officers, running through oncoming traffic on the dual carriageway.

Connors was arrested and charged later the same day.

