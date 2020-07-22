Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Pascale was found on the grounds of Exeter Police Station

A tortoise that escaped from its home and went on a five-day "holiday" before being found at a police station has been returned to its owners.

Pascale "handed himself in" on the grounds of Exeter Police station, about half a mile away (800m) from his home.

During his expedition he would have had to cross the "very busy" Sidmouth Road.

PC Maria Canning, who looked after Pascale during his stay at the station on Friday, said they were all "really glad he got home safe".

"A local tabby roaming around is a regular sight, but officers have never seen a lost tortoise hand itself in before," said Devon and Cornwall Police.