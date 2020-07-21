Image copyright Google Image caption Adrian Cieslik, 35, was found with serious head injuries in Cliff Road

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was found with serious injuries close to Plymouth seafront.

Anthony Brinton, 42, had originally faced an attempted murder charge after Adrian Cieslik, 35, was attacked in West Hoe, in January.

But Mr Cieslik died in March and the charge against Mr Brinton was changed.

The defendant, of no fixed address, appeared at Exeter Crown Court to deny a charge of murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to go on trial at Plymouth Crown Court on 12 October.

Mr Cieslik died at the city's Derriford Hospital from the injuries he sustained in Cliff Road, at about 03:20 GMT on 13 January, the court heard.