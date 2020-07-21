Image caption Sir Michael asked "how the heck" the Plough would reopen if it were forced to close

Children's author Sir Michael Morpurgo is calling on fans of the arts to rally to the support of a Devon arts centre.

Managers at The Plough said the site in Great Torrington had been closed throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

Twenty-one staff had been told they faced possible redundancy when the government's furlough scheme ended in October, they added.

Centre patron and War Horse writer Sir Michael said it would be "very difficult" to get back if it did shut.

Lottery support hopes

Sir Michael, who is based in Devon, said: "It's something that, if we lose it, it's very, very difficult to get back.

"If the Plough shuts, how the heck does it ever open up again?

"It's incumbent upon us all to make sure that [the] government does what it can to support it, and that we support it."

Trustees of the centre said they were hoping for National Lottery support to keep going.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Plough did not receive any funding from a recent £1.57bn arts support package

A £1.57bn emergency support package to help protect the future of theatres, galleries and museums was announced earlier this month by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

However, Mr Dowden said at the time it would not be enough to save every job, and the Plough was not a beneficiary.

Exeter's Northcott Theatre was also left out of the funding, and warned half of its staff's jobs were at risk as a result.

Plymouth's Theatre Royal was granted about £806,000 of the emergency cash to keep running.

Sir Michael's most famous book, War Horse, about a young boy's attempts to save his horse during the World War One, has been successfully adapted for film and the stage.

The 76-year-old former children's laureate also worked for 10 years as teacher.