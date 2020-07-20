Image copyright Google Image caption A murder investigation was launched following the death of a young child in the Holsworthy area

A woman who was arrested and bailed on suspicion of murdering a young child has been released without charge.

The unnamed woman, who is in her 20s, was arrested in January as police investigated the death of a young child in the Holsworthy area of Devon.

The child's sex, age or name have not been disclosed.

Police said the case was not being proceeded with "following an extensive investigation and receipt of the full pathology results".

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A woman aged in her 20s who had been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed, has now been released without charge.

"A file will now be prepared for the coroner."

At the time of the arrest Det Insp Stephanie Blundell urged the public not to speculate on the identity of the victim or the suspect in the investigation.