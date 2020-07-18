Image caption Residents on Farwell Road were told to stay indoors by police

A police search is under way after a man was stabbed and residents told to stay indoors in a Devon town.

The attack is reported to have happened in Collapark, Totnes, where armed police were seen along with a police helicopter and air ambulance, at about 14:00 BST.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, officers said.

Residents on Farwell Road, behind Collapark, said they were told by police to stay inside until further notice.