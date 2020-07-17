Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Jailed gang members, top row L-R: Liam Southern, Jack Ross, Paula Storey. Second row L-R: Jessica Storey, Terence Ingham, Paul Riley. Third Row L-R: Peter Thompson, Elliot Atkinson, Paul O'Brien

A gang which brought an estimated £1.6m of cocaine and heroin into south Devon have been jailed.

Ten dealers and couriers, which brought the drugs into Devon from Liverpool, were sentenced at Exeter Crown Court.

The gang's leader and five other colleagues were jailed at separate hearings in March.

The gang, who had 100 to 150 customers a day, splashed out on holidays, cars, clothes and parties, said police.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The organised crime group brought 1kg of heroin and cocaine a month from Liverpool

Gang members brought about 1kg of heroin and cocaine a month from Liverpool to Torquay, Paignton and Newton Abbot, the court heard.

Its leaders used violence to protect their turf before they were rounded up in March 2019.

They were caught after police spent five weeks watching a house in Torquay where the drugs were being diluted and parcelled up into £10 street deals.

Officers intercepted couriers on two trips, one in each direction, and were able to link them to the gang even though the criminals used sophisticated "spoofer" sim cards to try to hide the connection.

The racket ran for 15 months, selling more than £100,000 of drugs each month and the total value of sales was thought to be £1.6m the court was told.

Nine of the 10 lesser members of the gang were jailed at Exeter Crown Court.

Det Insp Ben Davies, speaking after the case, commended "the professionalism and dedication of the investigating teams in Devon and Cornwall for the lengths they have gone to, ensuring this organised crime group was identified, arrested and convicted".

Those sentenced are: