Torquay and Liverpool drug gang members jailed
A gang which brought an estimated £1.6m of cocaine and heroin into south Devon have been jailed.
Ten dealers and couriers, which brought the drugs into Devon from Liverpool, were sentenced at Exeter Crown Court.
The gang's leader and five other colleagues were jailed at separate hearings in March.
The gang, who had 100 to 150 customers a day, splashed out on holidays, cars, clothes and parties, said police.
Gang members brought about 1kg of heroin and cocaine a month from Liverpool to Torquay, Paignton and Newton Abbot, the court heard.
Its leaders used violence to protect their turf before they were rounded up in March 2019.
They were caught after police spent five weeks watching a house in Torquay where the drugs were being diluted and parcelled up into £10 street deals.
Officers intercepted couriers on two trips, one in each direction, and were able to link them to the gang even though the criminals used sophisticated "spoofer" sim cards to try to hide the connection.
The racket ran for 15 months, selling more than £100,000 of drugs each month and the total value of sales was thought to be £1.6m the court was told.
Nine of the 10 lesser members of the gang were jailed at Exeter Crown Court.
Det Insp Ben Davies, speaking after the case, commended "the professionalism and dedication of the investigating teams in Devon and Cornwall for the lengths they have gone to, ensuring this organised crime group was identified, arrested and convicted".
Those sentenced are:
- Liam Southern, 21, from Netherton, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. Seven years and nine months jail.
- Jack Ross, 28, from Liverpool pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. Eight years, six months months jail.
- Terence Ingham, 25, of Torquay, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. Six years, six months jail.
- Elliot Atkinson, 22, from Merseyside, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. Six years, three months jail.
- Couriers Paula Storey, 57, Jessica Storey, 29, and Paul O'Brien, 41, all from Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. Two years six months, four years and four years nine months jail respectively.
- Paul Riley, 39, also a courier from Liverpool, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine following a trial. Three years, six months jail.
- Peter Thompson, 43, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine. Four years, 10 months jail.
- Danny Ambrose, 32, of Buckfastleigh, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. Two years jail, suspended for two years.