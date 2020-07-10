Image copyright Google Image caption Police and paramedics were called to the nursery on Thursday afternoon

A woman has died in a "tragic accident" at a nursery.

Police and paramedics were called to Kiddi Caru in Plymouth at about 13:10 BST on Thursday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the nursery worker was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.

A spokesman for the nursery said everyone was "heartbroken by this terrible event" and said their "thoughts and prayers are with our colleague and her loved ones".

He said the woman died "in what seems to have been a tragic accident" on the premises in Langage Industrial Park.

"No child witnessed the accident or its aftermath. The safety and wellbeing of our children and staff is our first priority at all times," he added.

"The incident is still being investigated but the early indications are that it does not raise any ongoing safety concerns."

Police said the woman's next of kin had been informed and inquiries were ongoing.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed.