Image copyright Emma Lewry Image caption Lily said she "loved" the garden where fairies "come out at night"

A primary school teacher has made more than 200 children's wishes come true at a homemade fairy wonderland.

Liz Mirehsan set up the special garden for youngsters to post messages to the mythical beings during the coronavirus lockdown.

The garden, which is by a brook at the end of her house in Exeter, has grown as children have added toadstools and trinkets.

Ms Mirehsan said it was a "joy" to see the happiness it had brought to others.

"I needed something to be positive about [under lockdown], and then as other people contributed to it, I realised that it was helping other people," she said.

Image caption The garden has been filled with all kinds of decorations including trinkets and toadstools

The garden, in Mincinglake Valley Park, has attracted the attention of many curious people passing by.

Ms Mirehsan, who has become known locally as the fairy queen, said: "Everywhere you look there's something that someone's added, so each night I come down there'll be something new."

Along with welcoming contributions to the garden landscape, Ms Mirehsan has invited children to leave letters to the fairies in a special postbox, with 200 children receiving a treasured response.

Image caption Liz Mirehsan said it was "impossible" to pick her favourite part of the garden

Image caption Fairy houses can be found within the wonderland's leafy surroundings

Emma Lewry, who discovered the garden with her daughter Lily, described it as "a welcome surprise amongst the madness of lockdown".

"Lily was mesmerised by the tiny houses and characters dotted along the bank of the stream," she said.

"We wrote a letter and she was beyond excited to receive her reply, it was one of her favourite days of lockdown."

She said the garden was "such a kind idea, beautifully put together and it has created so much magic for so many children".

"We are extremely grateful to the fairies," she said.

Image caption Ms Mirehsan's husband even created a fairy bridge across the brook at the end of their garden