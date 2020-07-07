Image caption All the people on board were friends and family of Burgh Island's owners

Sixteen people were stuck on a vintage sea tractor which broke down off the Devon coast.

The vehicle became stranded about 18m (60ft) from shore while taking a group to Burgh Island on Monday, the coastguard said.

A coastguard team brought them all safely back to the beach in a dinghy and no-one was reported to be hurt.

All those on board were friends and family of the island's owners, they told the BBC.

Image caption A coastguard team brought the group safely back to shore

The tidal island, off Bigbury-on-Sea, is home to a hotel which was due to re-open on Tuesday after lockdown.

Co-owner Nicky Morgan, who was onboard, said: "We think the hydraulics have gone. It's something that can happen with a very old vehicles but they'll get it working again and it's such a highlight for visitors."

Image caption Nicky Morgan said she could now relate to customers if they had fears about the sea tractor

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "The tractor from Burgh island broke down about 20 yards from shore and the coastguard team went down and recovered the persons to a safe location."