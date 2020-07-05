Woman dies after 'medical episode' in custody

Image caption The woman was taken by ambulance to Derriford hospital where she died

A woman has died in hospital after having what police described as a "medical episode" while in custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman was arrested on Friday afternoon and taken to Charles Cross Police station in Plymouth.

An ambulance attended and the woman was taken to Derriford Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

She was pronounced dead on Saturday morning. The force has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Police have not said what the woman was arrested on suspicion of.

A spokesperson for the force said "she suffered a medical episode and custody staff and the health care practitioner immediately attended and administered emergency treatment".

A family liaison officer has been appointed.