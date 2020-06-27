Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the lorry had "gone over the edge" of the Drumbridges Roundabout at Heathfield

A lorry driver died when his HGV veered off a roundabout and fell down an embankment.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash involving the lorry happened at about 07:30 BST near Newton Abbot in Devon.

The force said the lorry had "gone over the edge" of the Drumbridges Roundabout at Heathfield.

The male driver of the lorry died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Devon Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene and crews used a winch to help stabilise the lorry.

Local road closures and diversions have been put in place while the vehicle is recovered.