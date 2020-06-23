PC had sex on duty with vulnerable women

Image copyright Cornwall Live Image caption PC Richard Hosken-Johns would have been dismissed if he had not already left the force, the panel said

A police constable who was found to have had sex with two vulnerable women while on duty has been barred from policing for at least five years.

PC Richard Hosken-Johns, a response officer in Helston, Cornwall, had met the women in the course of his job with Devon and Cornwall police.

A misconduct hearing was told the incidents happened between 2012 and 2018.

PC Hosken-Johns, who resigned before the hearing, denied all allegations.

He was also accused of having sexual relations while on duty with a third woman.

The misconduct panel said "refreshment breaks" he took at her house often exceeded a reasonable length of time. However, they were unable to verify he had sex with her.

Image copyright Google Image caption PC Richard Hosken-Johns used to be based at Helston police station

The women, one of whom had suffered domestic violence and mental health issues, told the hearing PC Hosken-Johns had known they were vulnerable.

"He would come to my home two or three times a week, mostly while he was on duty," one of the women said.

'Eroded trust'

PC Hosken-Johns had told the investigation into his conduct there were various explanations for the time spent at the houses.

He said he was suffering with PTSD and had stayed at one of the addresses while feeling "unwell and light-headed" during a shift.

The panel said had he not left the force on 21 June he would have faced dismissal without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Netherton said: "PC Hosken-Johns deliberately took advantage of these women at a time when they were considered as vulnerable and approached the police for help and support.

"This type of behaviour has undoubtedly significantly eroded the women's trust and confidence in policing.

"I hope that the positive stance we have taken goes some way to regaining their trust and confidence."