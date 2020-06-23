Image copyright Google Image caption The redundancies could impact almost a third of staff

A theatre has announced that 100 jobs are at risk as a direct impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The income of the Theatre Royal Plymouth in Devon has reduced by over 90 per cent since lockdown forced the theatre to close and refund customers.

Redundancy talks began on Monday and could affect almost a third of staff.

This "very painful but unavoidable conclusion" was made to try to protect the future of the theatre, said chief executive Adrian Vinken.

"We have done everything we could to protect the jobs and incomes of our loyal workforce for as long as possible" Mr Vinken said.

Theatre Royal Plymouth is a registered charity.