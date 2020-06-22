Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A number of others in the group, which included police officers and staff, are also being investigated for their alleged response to the image

A police sergeant is being investigated for allegedly sharing an "altered" image of George Floyd's arrest in the USA.

The Devon and Cornwall officer faces criminal charges for posting the inappropriate image on a WhatsApp group, said the police watchdog.

The force said the unnamed officer had been suspended as an "interim measure".

Mr Floyd died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes on 25 May.

One officer has been charged with murder and three others have been charged with abetting the crime.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The killing of Mr Floyd spurred global protests led by the Black Lives Matter movement

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the Devon and Cornwall officer was being investigated for gross misconduct over the image, which was allegedly posted in the group on 30 May.

A number of others in the group, which included police officers and staff, were also being investigated for their response to the image.

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans said: "It will be of considerable public concern that such an image was apparently shared among colleagues by a serving police officer.

"Our investigators will be considering whether the sharing of this image was motivated by racial discrimination."

Assistant Chief Constable Jim Nye said the allegations were "quickly brought to light internally by a member of staff" and referred to the IOPC.

He said the force expected the "highest standards of behaviour from all its staff when on and off duty at all times" and the force would "co-operate fully" with the investigation.

No more details about the officer have been released.

More on George Floyd's death