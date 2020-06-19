Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Wyborn was a registered sex offender with two convictions for underage sex

A burglar who raped a woman and assaulted her toddler has been sentenced to an extra five years in prison.

Ross Wyborn, 25, of Fore Street, Ilfracombe was first sentenced to 10 years at Exeter Crown Court in February after being found guilty.

His sentence was extended at the Court of Appeal following an appeal by the Solicitor General.

Michael Ellis QC said the original sentence had been "unduly lenient".

Wyborn had been out of prison for less than six weeks when he broke into the house in Ilfracombe on 21 May 2019.

The victim was in the bath after putting her two-year-old daughter to bed when she heard a sound on the stairs.

She was confronted on the landing by Wyborn, who attacked her and threw her child back into her room when she came out to investigate the noise.

'Dangerous sexual predator'

Wyborn was already a registered sex offender with two convictions for underage sex and nine previous convictions for burglary.

Mr Ellis said: "Wyborn is a dangerous sexual predator and his actions will have a lasting impact on the victim and her family.

"The original sentence failed to take proper account of the seriousness of the offence and I am pleased the court has now seen fit to increase the prison term."

Wyborn will spend a further five years on licence on his release.