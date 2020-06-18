Image copyright Plymouth Argyle FC Image caption Jack Leslie missed out on playing for England after selectors were told he was black

A public square in Plymouth will be renamed after one of the first black football players, the city council has said.

It comes after the council agreed to change the name from the 16th Century slave trader Sir John Hawkins.

Instead it will commemorate Plymouth Argyle player Jack Leslie, who was the only professional black player in England between 1921 and 1934.

Plymouth City Council said it was "not seeking to rewrite history".

Leslie's name was put forward to the council following anti-racism protests across the country.

Council leader Tudor Evans said Leslie deserved to be "remembered and commemorated in the city that he represented for most of his professional career".

He added: "We are not seeking to rewrite history and we are not saying that we should forget Hawkins. He was without question an important figure in our national history.

"We can remember and acknowledge this in a way that tells a fuller story about his life and doesn't commemorate him in way that gives offence."

The square in Plymouth is situated next to the Magistrates' Courts

Jack Leslie scored more than 137 goals for Plymouth Argyle in 401 appearances, and remains the Pilgrims' fourth highest goal-scorer of all time, the city council said.

He was set to become the first black player to represent England but was denied the opportunity when selectors were told he was a black man.

Councillor Chris Penberthy, cabinet member for Housing and Co-operative Development, said naming the square after him would be "a wonderful way" of recognising his role in national football.

"As a city we want to remember him and are very pleased that his family has agreed for the square to be named Jack Leslie Square."

A petition to rename the square after Leslie was signed by more than 500 people.

Appeals against the name change will be considered while a Public Health Act Street Renaming Notice is displayed for a month.