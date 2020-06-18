Image caption Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the blaze had spread from a garage

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a detached house was destroyed by a blaze.

Fire crews were called at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday to the property in Kennford, near Exeter.

Dozens of firefighters were called in to help tackle the blaze, which had spread from a garage.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, and remains in custody.

Fire crews remained at the scene until Thursday morning and the area has been cordoned off by police.