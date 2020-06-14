Image copyright Google Image caption The first crash happened on the A381 near Torr Quarry

A driver who "miraculously" walked away from a crash wrote off a second car the following night, said police.

The car's engine block was thrown about 100m in the first crash, near Kingbsbridge, Devon early on Saturday.

The same man crashed again about 10 miles away at Ugborough on Sunday morning, police said. No other vehicles were involved in either accident.

The man is being treated in hospital and is being investigated for suspected drug-driving, said police.

'Flipped numerous times'

The first crash happened on the A381, near Torr Quarry, where a Seat was written off.

"How the driver walked away from this accident I'll never know," said Kingsbridge Police on Facebook.

"The engine block was 100 yards away from the car, which must have flipped numerous times."

The second crash happened on the A3121 at Kitterford Cross, where another car was written off.

A blood sample was being analysed to try to establish if the man had been driving while under the influence of drugs, said police.