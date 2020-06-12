Man dies in Tiverton as car crashes into trees
- 12 June 2020
A man has died after his car left a dual carriageway and hit a group of trees.
The 32-year-old left the West bound carriageway of the A361 between Samford Peverell and Gornhay Junction in Tiverton at about 15:07 BST on Thursday.
The driver of the BMW, from the Surrey area, was pronounced dead at the scene by crew from the Devon Air Ambulance.
Devon and Cornwall Police has asked any witnesses to contact the force.