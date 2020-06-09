Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead at an address in Bernadette Close, Whipton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Exeter.

The woman, in her 40s, was found dead at an address in Bernadette Close, Whipton at about 18:00 BST on Monday.

A 51-year-old man is in custody and the woman's next of kin have been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death, which is being treated as unexplained.