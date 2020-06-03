Image caption The Jane Hannah MacDonald III had been stored in France since 1992

A lifeboat which was one of the "little ships" involved in the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk in World War Two has returned "home".

The Jane Hannah MacDonald III served in North Devon from 1910 to 1922.

After its voyage to northern France in 1940 the boat has had a number of owners, and most recently it was stored in Migennes, France.

Three Devon locals have now bought the vessel and said it was "wonderful" to "have her home" 98 years on.

Rob Braddick said: "If we can get it refurbished and put back into Appledore or Bideford, that would be great."

Image copyright North Devon Maritime Museum Image caption The launch of Jane Hannah MacDonald III on 31 August 1910 off Bideford Quay

Built at the Thames Iron Works in Blackwall in 1909 at a cost of £931, the lifeboat was launched on 31 August 1910 and served at Appledore from 1910 to 1922.

The vessel launched 22 times and saved 23 lives.

After serving other areas around the UK in subsequent years, it was eventually sold out of the RNLI and requisitioned on orders from Winston Churchill to take part in the Dunkirk evacuation in May 1940.

The boat was reportedly so heavily laden with troops at Dunkirk the water came up through her valves, according to the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships.

After being lost at sea on 7 June 1940, the Jane Hannah MacDonald III was found and towed back to Blakeney, Norfolk.

Image copyright North Devon Maritime Museum Image caption The lifeboat at Bideford Station Rail Yard in May 1910

The boat was owned by a succession of private owners and ended up in France before being rediscovered by John Vistuer in August 2014.

He persuaded Mr Braddick and Simon Morris to get involved with bringing her back to the UK.

The two of them, along with Jamie Morris, now want her restored for the benefit of the people of Appledore and the surrounding area.

Mr Braddick said it was "lovely to bring her back to where it all started".

"Knowing it was one of the Little Ships of Dunkirk was such an interesting story - a real bonus," he said.

"The boat has had some history."